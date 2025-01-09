Menu

Crime

‘She was my baby’: Charges upgraded in murder of Calgary woman

By Ken MacGillivray & Meghan Cobb Global News
Posted January 9, 2025 7:01 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Preliminary hearing starts in Tara Miller 2023 Calgary homicide case'
Preliminary hearing starts in Tara Miller 2023 Calgary homicide case
WATCH: A Calgary family is bracing for the worst as they prepare to hear difficult details about the final moments of a loved one’s life. Tara Miller’s body was found near Okotoks in March 2023, and as Meghan Cobb reports, the preliminary hearing into her death is now underway with upgraded charges for three of the accused.
Nothing can bring her daughter back, but Garnita Van Tassell, is hoping her family will finally get some justice as the preliminary hearing began Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, for four of the men accused in the killing of her daughter, 37-year-old Tara Miller.

Miller’s body was found on March 30, 2023, in a field at the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street near Okotoks, Alta.

A memorial to 37-year-old Tara Miller, located near the field where she was found dead in March 2023. Six men have been charged in her death with the preliminary hearing for four of them beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. View image in full screen
A memorial to 37-year-old Tara Miller, located near the field where she was found dead in March 2023. Six men have been charged in her death with the preliminary hearing for four of them beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. Global News

As the preliminary hearing began, the Crown announced manslaughter charges against Greg Schuster, Jared Burke and Shyana Popplestone had been upgraded to first degree murder.

The fourth person in court on Thursday, Gurpreet Gill, was already facing a charge of first degree murder.

Two other men, charged in Miller’s death, will appear in court at a later date.

Family and friends of 37-year-old Tara Miller gathered outside the Calgary courtroom, as the preliminary hearing for four men accused in her murder began. View image in full screen
Family and friends of 37-year-old Tara Miller gathered outside the Calgary courtroom, as the preliminary hearing for four men accused in her murder began. Global News

As proceedings began, outside the court Miller’s mother, sister, several cousins and other supporters gathered together, holding photos of Miller and wearing shirts bearing the slogan “Justice for Tara”.

For Miller’s mother, being in the courtroom, was the first time she had seen the accused face-to-face.

“She was my baby, my youngest, I only had two, and I need to be here for her,” said Van Tassell.

Click to play video: 'Family says roommates among those charged with Homicide of Tara Miller'
Family says roommates among those charged with Homicide of Tara Miller

Miller’s sister said the family had been waiting a long time for this day.

I just don’t want them to forget her name,” said Jennifer Miller.

She lit up a room. Very vocal and opinionated. Just the best friend you could ever have.”

As painful as they expect the court proceedings to be, her cousin, Monica Blair, is confident the family will finally get some justice.

“It’s ripping the band-aid off over and over again, but we’re here, we’re going to get some answers,” Blair said.

“No matter what happens through any of the proceedings now, through the next year, or however long it takes it won’t be enough,” said Van Tassell.

The preliminary hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial is expected to last five days.

The details and evidence presented during the hearing is under a publication ban.

