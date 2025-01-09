‘She was my baby’: Charges upgraded in murder of Calgary woman

Send this page to someone via email

Nothing can bring her daughter back, but Garnita Van Tassell, is hoping her family will finally get some justice as the preliminary hearing began Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025, for four of the men accused in the killing of her daughter, 37-year-old Tara Miller.

Miller’s body was found on March 30, 2023, in a field at the intersection of Highway 522 and 128 Street near Okotoks, Alta.

View image in full screen A memorial to 37-year-old Tara Miller, located near the field where she was found dead in March 2023. Six men have been charged in her death with the preliminary hearing for four of them beginning on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2024. Global News

As the preliminary hearing began, the Crown announced manslaughter charges against Greg Schuster, Jared Burke and Shyana Popplestone had been upgraded to first degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

The fourth person in court on Thursday, Gurpreet Gill, was already facing a charge of first degree murder.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Two other men, charged in Miller’s death, will appear in court at a later date.

View image in full screen Family and friends of 37-year-old Tara Miller gathered outside the Calgary courtroom, as the preliminary hearing for four men accused in her murder began. Global News

As proceedings began, outside the court Miller’s mother, sister, several cousins and other supporters gathered together, holding photos of Miller and wearing shirts bearing the slogan “Justice for Tara”.

For Miller’s mother, being in the courtroom, was the first time she had seen the accused face-to-face.

“She was my baby, my youngest, I only had two, and I need to be here for her,” said Van Tassell.

1:38 Family says roommates among those charged with Homicide of Tara Miller

Miller’s sister said the family had been waiting a long time for this day.

Story continues below advertisement

“I just don’t want them to forget her name,” said Jennifer Miller.

“She lit up a room. Very vocal and opinionated. Just the best friend you could ever have.”

As painful as they expect the court proceedings to be, her cousin, Monica Blair, is confident the family will finally get some justice.

“It’s ripping the band-aid off over and over again, but we’re here, we’re going to get some answers,” Blair said.

“No matter what happens through any of the proceedings now, through the next year, or however long it takes it won’t be enough,” said Van Tassell.

The preliminary hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to proceed to trial is expected to last five days.

The details and evidence presented during the hearing is under a publication ban.