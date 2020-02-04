Man wanted after indecent act in north Toronto clothing store, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking for a man who performed an indecent act in a North Toronto clothing store Friday afternoon.

Police said they received a call for an indecent act at a clothing store near Dufferin Street and Willson Avenue at 12:30 p.m. on Jan. 10.

It was reported that a man entered the clothing store and followed an employee around while exposing himself, officers said.

Investigators said it was also reported that the man appeared to try and touch the employee.

Photo of the suspect wanted in an indecent act investigation at a Toronto clothing store. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Toronto police said the man is described as 18 to 20 years old with brown eyes and a thin moustache.

They also said he was wearing dark khaki pants with a tan bomber-style parka with a fur-trimmed hood and a logo on the right shoulder.

Photo of the suspect wanted in an indecent act investigation at a Toronto clothing store. Handout / Toronto Police Service

Police are asking anyone with information to call police at 416-808-3200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0204 00:15 Public Sfty Alert, Dufferin St & Wilson Ave Area, Indecent Exposure https://t.co/9FvhYbByeK — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) February 4, 2020

