Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle hits house in Halifax

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a vehicle struck a house on Friday night.

Police say they received a call regarding a vehicle that had struck a house in the 1-10 block of Windstone Close and fled the scene at 10:07 p.m.

According to police, the residence that was struck suffered significant damage, however no one was injured.

As the vehicle fled the scene, it nearly struck a pedestrian.

Officers said they were able to locate an address for the registered owner of the vehicle from vehicle parts left at the scene. The vehicle, however, was not there.

According to police, officers were then able to follow grooves in the road that were made by the vehicle when it drove away and one of its tires was flat.

The vehicle was found a short distance from the registered owner’s residence. The driver was located at his residence.

Police said a 20-year-old man will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.