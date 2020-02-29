Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Man charged with impaired driving after vehicle hits house in Halifax

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 29, 2020 9:24 am
.
. Global News

Halifax Regional Police say a man is facing multiple charges, including impaired driving, after a vehicle struck a house on Friday night.

Police say they received a call regarding a vehicle that had struck a house in the 1-10 block of Windstone Close and fled the scene at 10:07 p.m.

READ MORE: N.S. MLA charged twice with impaired driving to sit as an independent

According to police, the residence that was struck suffered significant damage, however no one was injured.

As the vehicle fled the scene, it nearly struck a pedestrian.

Officers said they were able to locate an address for the registered owner of the vehicle from vehicle parts left at the scene. The vehicle, however, was not there.

READ MORE: Man facing impaired driving charges after 4-vehicle collision in Preston, N.S.

According to police, officers were then able to follow grooves in the road that were made by the vehicle when it drove away and one of its tires was flat.

Story continues below advertisement

The vehicle was found a short distance from the registered owner’s residence. The driver was located at his residence.

Police said a 20-year-old man will be appearing in court at a later date to face charges of impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80, leaving the scene of an accident and property damage.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceImpaired DrivingDrunk Drivingproperty damageVehicle Hits Houseimpaired driving halifax
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.