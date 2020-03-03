2 charged for drug trafficking after cocaine, fentanyl, Prozac seized in Innisfil: police

South Simcoe police charged two people for drug trafficking after they say they found cocaine, fentanyl, Prozac, cash and replica firearms at an Innisfil home Friday.
Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area. Jeffrey Preston, 40, from Innisfil, Ont., was charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.
READ MORE: OPP investigating, looking for witnesses following ‘shooting incident’ in Clearview, Ont.
Officers say they seized about two ounces of suspected cocaine of an estimated street value of $4,000, about four ounces of suspected fentanyl of an estimated street value of $13,200, and $1,800 in cash connected to Preston.
Ampntenor Belkora, 21, from Innisfil, Ont., was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, according to police.
Thirty-one Prozac tablets, a quarter ounce of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $500, and two replica firearms were seized in relation to Belkora, officers say.
Both the accused were released with future court dates.
COMMENTS