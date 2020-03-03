Menu

Crime

2 charged for drug trafficking after cocaine, fentanyl, Prozac seized in Innisfil: police

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 3, 2020 2:06 pm
On Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area.
On Friday, officers say they executed a search warrant at a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area.

South Simcoe police charged two people for drug trafficking after they say they found cocaine, fentanyl, Prozac, cash and replica firearms at an Innisfil home Friday.

Officers executed a search warrant at a home in the Innisfil Beach Road and Webster Boulevard area. Jeffrey Preston, 40, from Innisfil, Ont., was charged with drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.

READ MORE: OPP investigating, looking for witnesses following ‘shooting incident’ in Clearview, Ont.

Officers say they seized about two ounces of suspected cocaine of an estimated street value of $4,000, about four ounces of suspected fentanyl of an estimated street value of $13,200, and $1,800 in cash connected to Preston.

Ampntenor Belkora, 21, from Innisfil, Ont., was also charged with possession for the purpose of trafficking and three counts of failing to comply with a recognizance, according to police.

Thirty-one Prozac tablets, a quarter ounce of suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of $500, and two replica firearms were seized in relation to Belkora, officers say.

Story continues below advertisement

Both the accused were released with future court dates.

