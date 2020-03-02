OPP investigating, looking for witnesses following ‘shooting incident’ in Clearview, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating a “shooting incident” that took place in Clearview, Ont., during the early Monday.

At about 12:35 a.m., officers say they were called to a residence on Collingwood-Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.

The OPP are looking for witnesses to help identify any suspicious vehicles or suspects seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Global News reached out to Huronia West OPP for more information Monday morning, but as of now, police are remaining tight-lipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

