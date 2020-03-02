Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP investigating, looking for witnesses following ‘shooting incident’ in Clearview, Ont.

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted March 2, 2020 11:13 am
At about 12:35 a.m., officers say they were called to a residence on Collingwood-Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.
At about 12:35 a.m., officers say they were called to a residence on Collingwood-Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad. Don Mitchell / Global News

Huronia West OPP say they’re investigating a “shooting incident” that took place in Clearview, Ont., during the early Monday.

At about 12:35 a.m., officers say they were called to a residence on Collingwood-Clearview Townline near 36/37 Nottawasaga Sideroad.

READ MORE: Orillia OPP investigating shooting, suspects at large

The OPP are looking for witnesses to help identify any suspicious vehicles or suspects seen in the area around the time of the incident.

Global News reached out to Huronia West OPP for more information Monday morning, but as of now, police are remaining tight-lipped.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Huronia West OppClearview36/27 Nottawasaga SideroadClearview shootingClearview shooting incidentCollingwood-Clearview TownlineCollingwood-Clearview Townline shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.