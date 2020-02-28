Menu

Crime

N.B. man charged with first-degree murder in death of Elias Bastarache

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 28, 2020 3:36 pm
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. .
Police tape is shown in Toronto on May 2, 2017. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

A 33-year-old man has been charged with the first-degree murder of a 67-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

New Brunswick RCMP say that officers were called to a home on Route 515 on Feb. 21 at around 4 p.m., after police received a report of sudden death.

READ MORE: Arrest made in homicide of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent man

When they arrived at the home, police found the body of Elias Bastarache. It was later determined that he died as a result of a homicide.

RCMP officers would later execute a search warrant at a home in Saint-Édouard-de-Kent, N.B., on Wednesday.

A 33-year-old man was arrested in the nearby community of Dixon Point, N.B., a day later.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in eastern New Brunswick

On Friday, Marcel Savoie appeared in Moncton Provincial Court where he was charged with first-degree murder.

Story continues below advertisement

Savoie has been remanded into custody and is scheduled to return to court on March 27.

