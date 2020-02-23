Menu

Crime

Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in eastern New Brunswick

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 2:17 pm
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017.
Police tape is shown at the scene of a hydro vault fire in Toronto Tuesday, May 2, 2017. THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graeme Roy

Police say the death of a 67-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., is being investigated as homicide.

New Brunswick RCMP say they were called to a home along Route 515 at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Officers arrived to find the body of Elias Bastarache inside a home.

The RCMP’s Major Crime Unit took over the investigation and determined that Bastarache died as a result of a homicide.

“It’s believed that the man’s death was an isolated incident,” police stated. “An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death, and the investigation is ongoing.”

READ MORE: New Germany woman facing charges after man stabbed in back

Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPPoliceNew BrunswickHomicideNew Brunswick RCMPN.B.Major Crime UnitElias BastaracheSainte-Marie-de-Kent
