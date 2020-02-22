Nova Scotia police watchdog to investigate Halifax police arrest of 15-year-old caught on video

Send this page to someone via email

Two officers have been placed on administrative duty following the arrest of a 15-year-old male on Friday at the Sunnyside Mall in Bedford.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., police said they received a call to assist security at the mall regarding an incident involving a male and female youth. Two officers responded to the incident and located the two youth at the mall.

Police said in a statement that in the process of making an arrest, the boy suffered an injury, after which the incident was transferred to to the Nova Scotia Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT).

The boy’s mother, Troylena Dixon, has shared the video footage of the arrest on her Facebook account and gave Global the permission to use it.

“It’s very hard to watch,” said Dixon in a Facebook message to Global. “I’m hoping justice for my son because he doesn’t deserve this and my son is having a hard time, got a concussion and multiple injuries.”

The video was posted on Saturday and has been viewed more than 3,000 times.

According to police, an internal investigation has been initiated while SiRT reviews the incident to determine whether they will invoke their mandate to investigate.

“How I’m feeling is all over the place, emotions going crazy,” Dixon stated.

