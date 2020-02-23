New Germany woman facing charges after man stabbed in back

A 23-year-old woman from New Germany, N.S., has been arrested in connection with a stabbing early Sunday morning.
Lunenburg County District RCMP say they were called to a report of an injured man inside a home just after 3 a.m.
Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old man from Cambridge, N.S., inside the home with a stab wound to his upper back.
It was there police say they learned the victim was allegedly stabbed by a woman he knew. He was taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.
No one else was hurt.
The woman, whose identity has not been released, was later arrested at a nearby home and remains in custody.
Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to come forward.
