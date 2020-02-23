Menu

Crime

New Germany woman facing charges after man stabbed in back

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 1:10 pm
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018.
The RCMP logo is seen outside Royal Canadian Mounted Police "E" Division Headquarters, in Surrey, B.C., on Friday April 13, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A 23-year-old woman from New Germany, N.S., has been arrested in connection with a stabbing early Sunday morning.

Lunenburg County District RCMP say they were called to a report of an injured man inside a home just after 3 a.m.

Officers arrived to find the victim, a 28-year-old man from Cambridge, N.S., inside the home with a stab wound to his upper back.

It was there police say they learned the victim was allegedly stabbed by a woman he knew. He was taken to hospital from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

No one else was hurt.

The woman, whose identity has not been released, was later arrested at a nearby home and remains in custody.

Police are asking anyone with information on the stabbing to come forward.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPStabbingCambridgeBridgewaterN.S.New GermanyLunenburg RCMPLunenburg County District RCMPNew Germany stabbing
