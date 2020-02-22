Police investigate stabbing of 26-year-old in Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

One man is in hospital and Halifax Regional Police are searching for a suspect in connection with an early morning stabbing Saturday.

Police received a report of a man with a knife in the area of True North Crescent and Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth.

Police said at approximately 3 a.m., a witness called about the armed man who appeared to be in a verbal dispute with another man.

Officers attended the area looking for the two men and found a 26-year old Dartmouth man suffering from a non-life threatening stab wound to his neck.

Police said they believe this is related to the original call. The man was transported to hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect has not been located, but the suspect and victim are believed to be known to one another.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

