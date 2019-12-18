Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth 

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth.
Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an apartment on Roleika Drive at around 8:15 a.m. after receiving an injured person report.
Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed inside the apartment.
Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details will be released as they become available.
Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.
