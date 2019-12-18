Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth 

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an apartment on Roleika Drive at around 8:15 a.m. after receiving an injured person report.

READ MORE: Man dead after 3-vehicle collision at busy Halifax intersection

Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed inside the apartment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details will be released as they become available.

Around 8:15 a.m. – police responded to this apartment building and found a man with life-threatening injuries inside. Investigation ongoing. pic.twitter.com/DdUIPYTd20 — Alexa MacLean (@AlexaMacLean902) December 18, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: N.B. police conduct search for evidence after double homicide

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.