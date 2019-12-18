Menu

Crime

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after stabbing in Dartmouth 

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 18, 2019 9:49 am
Updated December 18, 2019 9:56 am
Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing in Dartmouth on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. .
Halifax Regional Police responded to the stabbing in Dartmouth on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. . Alexa MacLean / Global News

A man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Dartmouth.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to an apartment on Roleika Drive at around 8:15 a.m. after receiving an injured person report.

Officers arrived to find a man had been stabbed inside the apartment.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and details will be released as they become available.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

