4 people sent to hospital after crash in Bayers Lake

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 23, 2020 10:00 am
Updated February 23, 2020 10:27 am
Police say the crash happened at the corner of Lakelands Boulevard and St. Margaret’s Bay Road just before 9:30 a.m.
Police say the crash happened at the corner of Lakelands Boulevard and St. Margaret’s Bay Road just before 9:30 a.m. Alexa MacLean/Global News

Four people were sent to hospital following a two-vehicle crash in Bayers Lake Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say they responded to the crash at the corner of Lakelands Boulevard and St. Margaret’s Bay Road just before 9:30 a.m.

Police say a Red Ford pickup truck collided with a Grey Honda SUV.

The male and two females in the truck, as well as the male in the SUV were all sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

As of 10:45 a.m., police say they remain on the scene and are routing traffic on St Margaret’s Bay Road to Highway 103 and Bayers Lake.

Lakelands Boulevard is temporary blocked off to the Highway 103 and St Margaret’s Bay Road while tow trucks remove the vehicles and debris is cleaned up from the roadway.

