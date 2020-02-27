Arrest made in homicide of Sainte-Marie-de-Kent man

Send this page to someone via email

An arrest has been made in the homicide of a 67-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B.

In statement to Global News, New Brunswick RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Jullie Rogers-Marsh said a 33-year-old man was arrested in the Bouctouche area Thursday afternoon.

His identity has not been released and charges have not yet been laid.

Rogers-Marsh says a search warrant was executed Wednesday night in connection with the investigation into the death of Elias Bastarache.

Bastarache’s body was found inside a home on Route 515 on Feb. 21 at around 4 p.m., after police received a report of a sudden death.

His death was later ruled a homicide and an isolated incident.

The exact cause of death has not been released.

“I’m not able to provide additional details at this time, as the investigation is ongoing,” Rogers-Marsh stated.

Earlier this week, New Brunswick RCMP said they believed Bastarache may have been in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas on Thursday.

They said he would have been driving a yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe and asked anyone who may have seen him to come forward.

Police say Elias Bastarache would have been driving this yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe. New Brunswick RCMP

Police are still asking anyone with information on the homicide of Elias Bastarache to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.