Police seek public’s help investigating homicide of eastern New Brunswick man

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping the public will be able to assist with the investigation into the homicide of a 67-year-old man from Sainte-Marie-de-Kent, N.B., last week.

READ MORE: Homicide investigation underway after man’s body found in eastern New Brunswick

New Brunswick RCMP say Elias Bastarache was found dead inside a home along Route 515 at around 4 p.m. on Friday.

Police believe his death was an isolated incident.

In a news release Monday, the RCMP said they believe Bastarache was in the Sainte-Marie-De-Kent and Bouctouche areas on Thursday.

Police say he would have been driving a yellow 2005 Chevrolet Cavalier coupe.

READ MORE: Investigation underway into Halifax police arrest of 15-year-old caught on video

Anyone who may have seen Bastarache or his vehicle on either Thursday or Friday, or who may have other information relevant to the investigation, is asked to contact the Major Crime Unit or Crime Stoppers.

Story continues below advertisement