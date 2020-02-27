Snowfall warning for New Brunswick prompts school closures

All schools in the anglophone and francophone school districts are closed Thursday ahead of a heavy snowfall that is predicted to be between 20 and 30 centimetres.
Environment Canada says snow is expected to spread across the province from southwest to northeast starting Thursday afternoon.
Snow will be heavy at times and be accompanied by strong winds.
The southern portion of New Brunswick could see the snow mixed with, or change to, ice pellets on Thursday evening.
In preparation, NBCC St. Andrews campus and the Saint John Arts Centre have also been closed.
It’s expected that the snow will taper to flurries by Friday morning.
-With files from Alexander Quon
