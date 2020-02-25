Menu

Winter storm watch issued for Ottawa ahead of Wednesday snowfall: Environment Canada

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 11:52 am
A pedestrian walks past a snowbank on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019.
A pedestrian walks past a snowbank on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Chartrand

Ottawa will probably get battered with 20 to 30 centimetres of snow as a winter storm moves in Wednesday, Environment Canada says.

The weather agency issued a winter storm watch for the national capital and a few surrounding areas late Tuesday morning.

Light snow is expected to begin falling late Tuesday night and early Wednesday. The snowfall will turn heavy in the afternoon and continue through the night before easing to flurries on Thursday morning, according to Environment Canada.

The agency is predicting up to 30 centimetres of snow by Thursday but said it can’t forecast exact snow amounts at this time.

A low pressure system moving into eastern Ontario from the central United States is responsible for the expected snowfall, Environment Canada said.

The agency recommends avoiding travel if possible. Commuters should prepare for “poor winter driving conditions” and low visibility during the heavy snowfall, the winter storm watch said.

READ MORE: Winter storm expected to hit Peterborough and area Wednesday, Environment Canada says

Identical winter storm watches for a Wednesday winter storm are also in effect for Prescott and Russell, east of Ottawa, and the following areas west of the national capital:

  • Barry’s Bay – Killaloe
  • Petawawa – Pembroke – Cobden
  • Renfrew – Arnprior – Calabogie

Meanwhile, a special weather statement is in place for the Cornwall area.

During the snowfall on Wednesday, temperatures in Ottawa will reach a high of -1 C, with the wind chill making it feel more like -9 C. Nighttime will bring a low of -2 C, according to Environment Canada.

On Thursday, amidst periods of snow and “local blowing snow,” the agency predicts a high of 1 C during the day and a low of -12 C at night, with a 60 per cent chance of flurries.

Temperatures in Ottawa are expected to remain below zero going into the weekend.

