Much of New Brunswick under snowfall warning for Thursday

Much of New Brunswick is under a snowfall warning as the federal weather service predicts between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow for Thursday.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to spread across the province from southwest to northeast starting Thursday afternoon.

Snow will be heavy at times and be accompanied by strong winds.

The southern portion of New Brunswick could see the snow mixed with, or change to, ice pellets on Thursday evening.

It’s expected that the snow will taper to flurries by Friday morning.

Environment Canada says it may be worth postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as visibility on highways and roads will be reduced by blowing snow.

