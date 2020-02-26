Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Much of New Brunswick under snowfall warning for Thursday

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 8:05 am
Global News Morning Forecast: February 26
Alyse Hand gives us the weather forecast for the Maritimes.

Much of New Brunswick is under a snowfall warning as the federal weather service predicts between 20 and 30 centimetres of snow for Thursday.

Environment Canada says snow is expected to spread across the province from southwest to northeast starting Thursday afternoon.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued as Ottawa braces for up to 40 cm of snow by Thursday

Snow will be heavy at times and be accompanied by strong winds.

The southern portion of New Brunswick could see the snow mixed with, or change to, ice pellets on Thursday evening.

It’s expected that the snow will taper to flurries by Friday morning.

Massive blizzard buries village in southeastern Turkey
Massive blizzard buries village in southeastern Turkey

Environment Canada says it may be worth postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve as visibility on highways and roads will be reduced by blowing snow.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Environment CanadaWeatherWinter weatherSnowfallSnowfall WarningNew Brunswick Weatherice pellets
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.