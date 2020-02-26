Driver who potentially witnessed Bowness homicide sought by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are hoping to speak with a potential witness about what they saw or heard after a Calgary woman was found dead in the community of Bowness earlier this month.

The victim, 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert, was found unconscious in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street N.W. just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s husband, Ronald John Candaele, has been charged with second-degree murder.

On Wednesday, Calgary police issued a release asking for help in locating a possible witness to Blommaert’s death.

Police said the witness was seen in CCTV footage driving “in the area” where Blommaert was found at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Melissa Rae Blommaert was found unconscious at the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

Police stressed the driver is not suspected of any wrongdoing, saying they could have crucial information that could assist investigators.

“Our detectives are doing everything they can to piece together what unfolded in the hours leading up to the death of the victim,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Ken Carriere said in a news release. “Speaking to the motorist seen in the area will help to further our case.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.