Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver who potentially witnessed Bowness homicide sought by Calgary police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 11:36 am
Updated February 26, 2020 11:41 am
Calgary police investigating after a woman in medical distress was discovered in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. .
Calgary police investigating after a woman in medical distress was discovered in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. . Global News / Tom Reynolds

Police are hoping to speak with a potential witness about what they saw or heard after a Calgary woman was found dead in the community of Bowness earlier this month.

The victim, 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert, was found unconscious in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street N.W. just after 6 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10. She was rushed to hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The victim’s husband, Ronald John Candaele, has been charged with second-degree murder.

READ MORE: Death of woman found in Bowness intersection was domestic, Calgary police make arrest

On Wednesday, Calgary police issued a release asking for help in locating a possible witness to Blommaert’s death.

Police said the witness was seen in CCTV footage driving “in the area” where Blommaert was found at around 5:30 a.m. on Feb. 10.

Story continues below advertisement
Melissa Rae Blommaert was found unconscious at the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020.
Melissa Rae Blommaert was found unconscious at the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

Police stressed the driver is not suspected of any wrongdoing, saying they could have crucial information that could assist investigators.

“Our detectives are doing everything they can to piece together what unfolded in the hours leading up to the death of the victim,” said Acting Staff Sgt. Ken Carriere said in a news release. “Speaking to the motorist seen in the area will help to further our case.”

READ MORE: Victim and suspect believed to be married in Calgary domestic homicide; murder charge laid

Anyone with information is asked to call the Calgary police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or the Homicide Unit Tip Line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Police ServiceCalgary PoliceDeathCPSBody FoundCalgary BownessBownessCalgary body foundCalgary death investigationBowness body foundMelissa Rae Blommaert
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.