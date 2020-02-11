Victim and suspect believed to be married in Calgary domestic homicide; murder charge laid

Send this page to someone via email

A woman found lying in an intersection, suffering from fatal injuries in Calgary’s Bowness neighbourhood, was struck in the road after getting into a fight with her husband, police believe.

Calgary police have laid charges in the death of 33-year-old Melissa Rae Blommaert, who first responders found unconscious in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street N.W. just after 6 a.m. on Monday.

Blommaert had injuries investigators believe were the result of blunt-force trauma, which she eventually died from in hospital.

Police believe Blommaert and the suspect were married. Blommaert and the man were in a fight sometime before the incident, police said, and she got out of the vehicle.

Shortly after, she was struck by that same vehicle, which investigators say the suspect was driving.

Story continues below advertisement

1:31 Calgary police investigating death of woman found in Bowness street as domestic incident Calgary police investigating death of woman found in Bowness street as domestic incident

“Homicides of any nature are tragic, including incidents where domestic violence is present, and our investigators continue to work diligently to find answers in this case,” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said in a news release.

“We encourage anyone facing domestic conflict or violence to reach out for support to local agencies or to police.” Tweet This

Ronald John Candaele, 35, was charged with second-degree murder in Blommaert’s death. He’s scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, 403-428-8877 or to contact Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police investigating after a woman in medical distress was discovered in the intersection of 34 Avenue and 79 Street Northwest on Monday, Feb. 10, 2020. Global News / Tom Reynolds

Calgary police also said there are many supports available for anyone experiencing abuse or violence in an intimate or family relationship. People can reach out by calling 211, contacting the Connect Family & Sexual Abuse Network at either 1-877-237-5888 (for sexual abuse), or 403-234-7233 (for domestic abuse).

Story continues below advertisement

People can also call the Calgary Police Service at any time through the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or call 911 if they’re in immediate danger.