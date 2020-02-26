Menu

Crime

Man who allegedly posed as Calgary police officer sought by RCMP

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:43 am
Airdrie RCMP allege this man impersonated a police officer while at CrossIron Mills on Feb. 14, 2020. .
Airdrie RCMP allege this man impersonated a police officer while at CrossIron Mills on Feb. 14, 2020. . Airdrie RCMP handout

Alberta RCMP are hoping to identify a man who allegedly pretended to be a police officer while visiting a mall north of Calgary earlier this month.

According to police, the man entered a store at CrossIron Mills on Feb. 14, at which time he identified himself to an employee as a Calgary Police Service officer.

READ MORE: 4th person charged in connection with shooting at CrossIron Mills

In a Wednesday news release, RCMP said the man said his name was Jason Stuart and gave the store employee a police badge number.

However, RCMP said the badge number was “false” and CPS confirmed he wasn’t an officer.

READ MORE: Body found north of Calgary believed to be missing man Kalix Langenau: RCMP

He is described as being approximately five-foot-nine-inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with sandy blond hair and black glasses. RCMP said he was wearing tan-coloured dress shoes, navy pants and a patterned button-down shirt with a sport coat.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information on the man’s identity is asked to call the Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

