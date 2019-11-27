4th person charged in connection with shooting at CrossIron Mills

Send this page to someone via email

A little more than two weeks after charges were laid against three people in connection with a brazen shooting at a shopping centre north of Calgary, RCMP said Wednesday that a fourth person had been charged.

Michael Keith Caseley, 42, has been charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Police said an arrest warrant was issued for Caseley on Nov. 14 and that he was arrested some time after that.

Earlier this month, 25-year-old Dakota Brandon Bolton, 35-year-old Carl James Schuyler and 37-year-old Jari Erkki Manner were charged with numerous offences — including attempted murder — in connection with the late summer shooting at CrossIron Mills near Balzac, Alta.

READ MORE: 3 men charged in September shooting at CrossIron Mills mall

On the evening of Sept. 16, police responded to a report of an active shooter at the mall and they later determined a shooting occurred in the parking lot near the food court. A man was seriously injured in the incident.

Story continues below advertisement