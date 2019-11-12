Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

3 men charged in September shooting at CrossIron Mills mall

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted November 12, 2019 10:53 am
Updated November 12, 2019 11:34 am
Security concerns voiced following shooting at CrossIron Mills mall
WATCH: From Sept. 17, 2019 - Shoppers voice concerns over security policies following a shooting at a Calgary-area mall.

Alberta RCMP have charged three people with attempted murder following a brazen shooting in the parking lot outside the CrossIron Mills in mid-September.

Officers were called to the shopping centre north of Calgary on Sept. 16 for reports of shots fired in the parking lot near the food court entrance. It happened at around 7 p.m. while the mall was open and filled with shoppers.

READ MORE: Man injured after reports of shooting at CrossIron Mills shopping centre north of Calgary

One man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured, but the shooting triggered a lockdown and evacuation of the mall.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced they have laid charges against three men, all of whom are from Calgary.

Dakota Brandon Bolton, 25, Carl James Schuyler, 35, and Jari Erkki Manner, 37, are charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in addition to several other charges.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Alberta RCMP search for suspect and accomplice after CrossIron Mills mall shooting

“While the RCMP cannot provide information about the nature of the motive behind the shooting, investigation indicates that this was a targeted incident,” a police release stated.

All three men are in police custody. Bolton and Schuyler are scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on Nov. 14 and Maner has an appearance scheduled in Airdrie on Nov. 12.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPCalgary crimeAlberta RCMPAirdrieAirdrie RCMPCharges laidCrossIron MillsCrossIron Mills MallCrossIron Mills shootingCrossIron Mills mall shootingCrossIron shootingCarl James SchuylerCrossIron Mills shoppingDakota Brandon BoltonJari Erkki Manner
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.