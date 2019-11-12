3 men charged in September shooting at CrossIron Mills mall

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta RCMP have charged three people with attempted murder following a brazen shooting in the parking lot outside the CrossIron Mills in mid-September.

Officers were called to the shopping centre north of Calgary on Sept. 16 for reports of shots fired in the parking lot near the food court entrance. It happened at around 7 p.m. while the mall was open and filled with shoppers.

One man was rushed to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No one else was injured, but the shooting triggered a lockdown and evacuation of the mall.

On Tuesday, RCMP announced they have laid charges against three men, all of whom are from Calgary.

Dakota Brandon Bolton, 25, Carl James Schuyler, 35, and Jari Erkki Manner, 37, are charged with attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder, in addition to several other charges.

“While the RCMP cannot provide information about the nature of the motive behind the shooting, investigation indicates that this was a targeted incident,” a police release stated.

All three men are in police custody. Bolton and Schuyler are scheduled to appear in court in Airdrie on Nov. 14 and Maner has an appearance scheduled in Airdrie on Nov. 12.