Crime

Ottawa police charge Kanata masseur with sexual assault, fraud

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 26, 2020 10:35 am
The headquarters of the Ottawa Police Service.
The headquarters of the Ottawa Police Service. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A 53-year-old Ottawa masseur is facing sexual assault and fraud charges after a woman submitted a complaint earlier this month, the local police service says.

Ottawa police didn’t share many details in a brief news release Wednesday morning, but said the accused man practised massage in his home in Kanata, a west-end suburb, and sexual assault investigators probing the case are concerned there could be other victims.

READ MORE: Winter storm warning issued as Ottawa braces for up to 40 cm of snow by Thursday

The criminal charges police have laid against the man include two counts of sexual assault, false pretense under $5,000 and uttering a forged document, according to the release.

The man is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

READ MORE: Police seek 2 vehicles linked to 8 recent break-ins in Ottawa suburbs

Investigators urge anyone with information that could help police to call 613-236-1222 ext. 5760 or e-mail mcm@ottawapolice.ca.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers or through the Ottawa police app.

