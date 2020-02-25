Menu

Crime

Police seek 2 vehicles linked to 8 recent break-ins in Ottawa suburbs

By Beatrice Britneff Global News
Posted February 25, 2020 12:15 pm
Updated February 25, 2020 12:16 pm
Ottawa police have linked this suspect and white Mercedes Benz SUV to a series of break-ins at homes in Kanata and Orléans in early February.
Ottawa police have linked this suspect and white Mercedes Benz SUV to a series of break-ins at homes in Kanata and Orléans in early February. Ottawa police handout

Ottawa police are searching for a black pickup truck and a white luxury SUV that investigators believe were involved in a series of break-ins at homes in two suburbs earlier this month.

A police spokesperson said Tuesday investigators have linked the vehicles to eight homes in Kanata and Orléans that were broken into on Feb. 4 and Feb. 5 during the daytime.

A spokesperson couldn’t confirm the items stolen from the homes but said the suspects did make off with valuables in all cases.

Ottawa police believe three or four men were involved in the break-ins.

Two of the men are believed to be between 20 and 40 years old and are captured in images wearing dark clothing.

Police said descriptions of the other one or two suspects aren’t available.

According to a Tuesday news release, investigators think the two vehicles involved were in the Ottawa area between Feb. 2 and Feb. 7, but then left the city.

Specifically, the two vehicles police are looking for are a black Ford F-150 Raptor truck and a white Mercedes Benz AMG GLE Coupe.

Ottawa police have linked this black Ford pickup truck to a series of break-ins at homes in Kanata and Orléans in early February.
Ottawa police have linked this black Ford pickup truck to a series of break-ins at homes in Kanata and Orléans in early February. Ottawa police handout

Police believe both vehicles are models that are three and five years old.

Investigators urge anyone with information about the break-ins or who remembers seeing the two wanted vehicles together during the first week of February — either in their neighbourhood or perhaps at a hotel — to call 613-236-1222, ext. 5192 or submit an anonymous tip through Crime Stoppers.

No one was injured in any of the break-ins, police said.

