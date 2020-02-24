Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

26-year-old man charged in connection with fire at former Moncton shelter

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 24, 2020 4:10 pm
Officials say House of Nazareth deliberately set on fire in Fredericton
WATCH: (Feb. 21) Officials are saying a fire that destroyed a former shelter in Moncton was deliberately set. As Shelley Steeves reports, the RCMP are investigating to determine the identity of the person seen in a surveillance video of the House of Nazareth.

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the former House of Nazareth Shelter in Moncton last week.

READ MORE: RCMP search for suspect in case of arson at former Moncton shelter

The fire on Clark Street happened on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Fire officials later announced they believed it was deliberately set.

There were no injuries, as the building was vacant at the time. But the building, which acted as a shelter for more than 40 years, is a total loss.

In a statement to Global News on Monday, New Brunswick RCMP said they responded to a call Saturday morning of an unwanted person at the Moncton hospital.

READ MORE: RCMP obtain video surveillance footage from former House of Nazareth fire

Police say it was there that officers were able to identify the man as the suspect behind the shelter fire.

Story continues below advertisement

Shawn Malley has been charged with arson with disregard for human life. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

— With files from Shelley Steeves. 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeFireMonctonArsonMoncton HospitalMoncton fireClark StreetHouse of Nazareth ShelterShawn Malley
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.