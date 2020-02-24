26-year-old man charged in connection with fire at former Moncton shelter

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man is facing charges in connection with the fire that destroyed the former House of Nazareth Shelter in Moncton last week.

The fire on Clark Street happened on Tuesday, Feb. 18. Fire officials later announced they believed it was deliberately set.

There were no injuries, as the building was vacant at the time. But the building, which acted as a shelter for more than 40 years, is a total loss.

In a statement to Global News on Monday, New Brunswick RCMP said they responded to a call Saturday morning of an unwanted person at the Moncton hospital.

Police say it was there that officers were able to identify the man as the suspect behind the shelter fire.

Shawn Malley has been charged with arson with disregard for human life. He remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Moncton provincial court on Wednesday.

— With files from Shelley Steeves.