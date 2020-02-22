OPP seek to identify vehicle as Omemee homicide investigation continues

Send this page to someone via email

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking to identify a vehicle as part of its homicide investigation in the village of Omemee.

OPP say Alexander Tobin, 18, of Omemee died in Peterborough hospital of a gunshot wound Tuesday. He was found by officers with a wound to hte chest after a shooting inside an apartment on King St. around 1 p.m. He was transferred to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics.

Two Bethany men — Aaron Simmonds, 23 and Zachary Simmonds, 18 — were arrested later that day and charged with second-degree murder.

OPP on Saturday released images of a vehicle of interest in connection to the alleged homicide.

It is described as a grey Ford Focus with tinted windows and steel winter rims. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Highway 7 in the Town of Omemee shortly after the shooting.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek information on this vehicle as part of their investigation into a homicide in Omemee on Tuesday. OPP

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can identify the vehicle is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 05-324-6741, or the provincial communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.