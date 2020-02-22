Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

OPP seek to identify vehicle as Omemee homicide investigation continues

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted February 22, 2020 2:45 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek information on this vehicle as part of their investigation into a homicide in Omemee on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek information on this vehicle as part of their investigation into a homicide in Omemee on Tuesday. OPP

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are looking to identify a vehicle as part of its homicide investigation in the village of Omemee.

OPP say Alexander Tobin, 18, of Omemee died in Peterborough hospital of a gunshot wound Tuesday. He was found by officers with a wound to hte chest after a shooting inside an apartment on King St. around 1 p.m. He was transferred to Peterborough Regional Health Centre by paramedics.

READ MORE: 2 Bethany, Ont. men charged with second-degree murder in shooting of Omemee teen: OPP

Two Bethany men — Aaron Simmonds, 23 and Zachary Simmonds, 18 — were arrested later that day and charged with second-degree murder.

OPP on Saturday released images of a vehicle of interest in connection to the alleged homicide.

It is described as a grey Ford Focus with tinted windows and steel winter rims. The vehicle was last seen westbound on Highway 7 in the Town of Omemee shortly after the shooting.

Story continues below advertisement
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek information on this vehicle as part of their investigation into a homicide in Omemee on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP seek information on this vehicle as part of their investigation into a homicide in Omemee on Tuesday. OPP

The investigation is ongoing, police said.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or can identify the vehicle is asked to contact the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP at 05-324-6741, or the provincial communication centre at 1-888-310-1122.

Information can also be reported anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online.

Two in custody after fatal shooting in Omemee
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fatal ShootingKawartha LakesHomicide InvestigationHighway 7OmemeeHwy 7Omemee shootingAlexander Tobinshooting in OmemeeAlex Tobin
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.