Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Man convicted in hours-long sex assault at College Street Bar in Toronto granted bail

By Katherine Aylesworth Global News
Posted February 20, 2020 1:15 pm
2 men guilty in College Street Bar sex assault sentenced to 9 years in prison
WATCH (Feb. 12, 2020): The two men found guilty in the December 2016 sexual assault that took place at College Street Bar have each been sentenced to nine years in prison. In a brief sentencing hearing, the judge expressed his disbelief in the men’s claims that the act was consensual. Miranda Anthistle reports.

One of the two men sentenced to nine years in prison for sexually assaulting and drugging a 24-year-old woman in a Toronto bar has been released on bail and will likely receive a new trial.

The former owner of the College Street Bar, Gavin MacMillan, 44, and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, were sentenced on Feb. 12 for gang sex assault and drugging the victim.

On the same day, MacMillan’s lawyer filed an appeal stating that new jury-selection procedures implemented by the Liberal Government shouldn’t have been used as his case predated the change.

READ MORE: 2 men convicted in ‘violent’ College Street Bar sex assault in Toronto sentenced to 9 years

Court of Appeal Justice James MacPherson, who described the offences as “appalling,” said MacMillan’s application for appeal is “beyond strong” and “borders on certainty.”

“The applicant’s treatment of the complainant ⁠— captured on camera ⁠— was violent, degrading and prolonged,” said MacPherson, later acknowledging how unusual the strength of MacMillan’s bail application was.

Story continues below advertisement

“The jury selection process in the applicant’s trial was, therefore, defective. His appeal will likely be allowed and a new trial will likely be ordered,” he said.

Macmillian will be on strict house arrest awaiting his trial. A date has yet to be set.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeCourt Of AppealOntario Court of AppealCollege Street BarGavin MacMillanEnzo De Jesus CarrascoCollege Street Bar Sex AssaultGavin MacMillan bailJustice James MacPherson
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.