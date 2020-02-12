2 men convicted in ‘violent’ College Street Bar sex assault in Toronto sentenced to 9 years

Send this page to someone via email

The two men convicted of drugging and sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman for hours on video in a Toronto bar were sentenced to nine years in prison on Wednesday.

A judge sentenced the former owner of the College Street Bar, Gavin MacMillan, 44, and a former manager, Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, to seven years in prison for gang sexual assault and a consecutive sentence of two years in prison for drugging the victim, totaling nine years.

The accused pleaded not guilty to the events that transpired at the popular bar in Little Italy on Dec. 14, 2016.

During the lengthy trial, prosecutor Rick Nathanson told Ontario Superior Court that the six-hour video documenting the “intensely violent and lengthy sexual assault” and the numerous crude text messages between the men showed the nonconsensual act was deliberate.

Nathanson urged the judge to impose a nine-year sentence for the sexual assault and a further three years — to be served consecutively — for the drug offence.

Defence lawyer Sean Robichaud said a one- to two-year sentence for MacMillan, who was under house arrest, would be appropriate for what he conceded was a “terrible” situation.

Uma Kancharla, lawyer for De Jesus Carrasco, called for a sentence in the range of six months less a day to a maximum of two years.

The identity of the woman, who was 24 years old at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

She testified in October to having two drinks that night, after which things started to become hazy. She told court that she accepted a third drink, which was a shot of whiskey, at some point.

The woman said she blacked out after accepting two lines of cocaine from the men at some point in the night.

The men were found guilty of the assault in December 2019.

