Crime

Crown wants 12 years for both men guilty of violent Toronto College Street Bar sex assault

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 29, 2020 11:28 am
Both men found guilty of gang sex assault in Toronto College Street Bar trial
WATCH (December 2019):Former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco have been found guilty of gang sex assault and administering a drug.

TORONTO – The mother of a woman gang-raped by two men in a Toronto bar has given an emotional statement to the court.

Choking back tears, the woman described how the lengthy attack captured on video crippled her then 24-year-old daughter emotionally.

READ MORE: Man wants College Street Bar sexual assault conviction overturned in light of appeal court ruling

The victim-impact statement came during a sentencing hearing for the two attackers.

The Crown wants 12 years for Enzo De Jesus Carrasco, 34, and Gavin MacMillan, 44.

Both were found guilty of gang sexual assault and administering a stupefying drug.

READ MORE: Both men in Toronto College Street Bar trial found guilty of gang sex assault

The hours-long attack took place Dec. 14, 2016, at the bar MacMillan owned and De Jesus Carrasco managed.

The justice earlier declined to declare a mistrial based on a recent ruling over jury selection.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
