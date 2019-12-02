Menu

Crime

Both men in Toronto College Street Bar trial found guilty of gang sex assault

By Staff Global News
Posted December 2, 2019 3:40 pm
Both men found guilty of gang sex assault in Toronto College Street Bar trial
WATCH ABOVE: Former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco have been found guilty of gang sex assault and administering a drug.

Former College Street Bar owner Gavin MacMillan and former manager Enzo De Jesus Carrasco have been found guilty of gang sex assault and administering a drug. 

The two had been charged with gang sexual assault, forcible confinement and administering a stupefying drug.

The assault allegedly took place Dec. 14, 2016. Both men pleaded not guilty.

READ MORE: Deliberations underway in Toronto College Street Bar alleged gang sex assault trial

They both testified that the sex was consensual. 

After weeks of testimony and closely examining hours of security footage, the jury began deliberating earlier this week and delivered a verdict on Saturday.

Charges of forcible confinement were stayed.

The jury found De Jesus Carrasco not guilty of another sex assault charge connected with the victim. Another charge of sexual assault involving De Jesus Carrasco and the victim at his home the next morning was stayed with jurors deadlocked on their decision.

Victim of alleged sexual assault at College Street Bar in Toronto testifies
Victim of alleged sexual assault at College Street Bar in Toronto testifies

MacMillan left the courthouse Saturday afternoon without talking to reporters. He is on house arrest, due for sentencing at the end of January.

De Jesus Carrasco had his bail revoked. He faces unrelated sex charges. He remains in custody and is due for a bail hearing on Dec. 12.

Deliberations continue in the College Street Bar alleged gang sexual assault trial
Deliberations continue in the College Street Bar alleged gang sexual assault trial

The identity of the female, who was 24 at the time of the incident, has been protected by a publication ban.

In October, she testified to having two drinks that night. Things then became hazy. At some point, she accepted a third drink. She also testified to accepting two lines of cocaine from the men and feeling dizzy and sick that night, even blacking out. 

“I remember trying to get out, but I just couldn’t. Because it felt like…it felt like my head and my body were not cooperating,” she said.

READ MORE: ‘It was horrifying’: Woman recounts alleged gang sexual assault at Toronto’s College Street Bar in court

Crown Rick Nathanson said he is “not disappointed” in the outcome.

The jury “clearly worked very hard, they took their task very seriously, and most importantly, they had to work through some very difficult and troubling evidence that they didn’t expect necessarily,” he said.

De Jesus Carrasco’s defence lawyer Uma Kancharla told reporters her client maintains his innocence and they are considering grounds for an appeal.

A sentencing hearing has been set for January 2020.

