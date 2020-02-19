Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

COVID-19: 2 former Diamond Princess cruise passengers died from virus, Japan says

By Mari Yamaguchi The Associated Press
Posted February 19, 2020 11:48 pm
Updated February 19, 2020 11:52 pm
Infectious disease specialist: ‘I was so scared’ on Diamond Princess
WATCH ABOVE: Infectious disease specialist: 'I was so scared' on Diamond Princess

Japan’s health ministry confirmed Thursday that two elderly passengers taken off the Diamond Princess cruise ship have died from the new virus, becoming the first fatalities from the virus-stricken vessel.

Japan now has three deaths linked to the COVID-19 illness.

READ MORE: China reports 349 new COVID-19 infections as number of cases per day declines

Japan’s NHK public television said both were Japanese in their 80s. A health ministry official only confirmed that they had been previously been hospitalized in serious condition. The official spoke anonymously, citing office protocol.

The new virus began in China late last year has sickened tens of thousands of people, mostly in China.

COVID-19 outbreak could lead to shortage of critical medicines
COVID-19 outbreak could lead to shortage of critical medicines

The Diamond Princess, docked in Yokohama, near Tokyo, started letting passengers who tested negative for the virus leave the ship Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 The Canadian Press
JapanCoronavirusCOVID-19Diamond PrincessJapan Cruise Shipcruise ship japancoronavirus japandeaths diamond princessdiamond princess japan cruise ship
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.