Last of three alleged suspects in Hamilton home invasion arrested: police

Hamilton police have arrested the last of three suspects in connection with a violent home invasion on the west Mountain.
Police allege the suspect was one of three men who entered a home near Limeridge Road West and Garth Street on Jan. 21 and hit the homeowner over the head with a weapon and pepper-sprayed them.
Police arrested two of the three suspects later on at a home in Hamilton’s east end.
On Wednesday, with the help from Halton Regional Police officers, Hamilton police announced the arrest of the third suspect inside a Burlington hotel room.
Joshua Benoit, 28, of Burlington has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.
