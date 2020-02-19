Menu

Crime

Last of three alleged suspects in Hamilton home invasion arrested: police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted February 19, 2020 4:49 pm
Outside of the Hamilton Police Service's central station.
Outside of the Hamilton Police Service's central station. Shallima Maharaj / Global News

Hamilton police have arrested the last of three suspects in connection with a violent home invasion on the west Mountain.

Police allege the suspect was one of three men who entered a home near Limeridge Road West and Garth Street on Jan. 21 and hit the homeowner over the head with a weapon and pepper-sprayed them.

Police arrested two of the three suspects later on at a home in Hamilton’s east end.

READ MORE: Three people arrested in violent Oakville home invasion: Halton police

On Wednesday, with the help from Halton Regional Police officers, Hamilton police announced the arrest of the third suspect inside a Burlington hotel room.

Joshua Benoit, 28, of Burlington has been charged with robbery, assault with a weapon, and breach of probation.

