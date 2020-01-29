Menu

Crime

Three people arrested in violent Oakville home invasion: Halton police

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 29, 2020 5:19 pm
Halton police have arrested three people after a home invasion in Oakville.
Global News

Three people from the Greater Toronto Area have been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion in Oakville.

Halton Regional Police say the alleged incident happened around 3 a.m. on Nov. 7, 2019, when suspects armed with handguns broke into a home on Granby Drive.

Once inside, investigators say all seven residents were put in a room and tied up, and one victim was hit in the head with a gun.

Two vehicles, electronics, jewelry, clothing and cash were stolen from the home.

Police executed search warrants at residences in Toronto and Brampton and arrested three individuals.

Jermaine Watson, 36, of Toronto, Kristopher Matthews, 28, of Brampton and an 18-year-old Toronto man, who was a minor at the time of the alleged offence, were arrested Tuesday.

They have been charged with robbery with a firearm, forcible confinement and other offences.

82-year-old powerlifter fights off home invader
