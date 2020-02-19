Menu

Canada

Police officer found dead in cruiser in small Ontario community

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted February 19, 2020 1:59 pm
Cory Trainor.
Cory Trainor. West Grey Police / Facebook

The southern Ontario community of West Grey is in mourning after one of its police officers died on Tuesday.

Const. Cory Trainor, with the West Grey Police Service, was found dead in a police cruiser in Southgate Township, according to Owen Sound police, which is leading the investigation.

While a cause has not been provided, police said the 28-year-old’s death is not criminal in nature and is not being deemed suspicious.

“The Owen Sound Police Service wishes to express our most sincere condolences to the family and friends of Const. Trainor and to his friends and colleagues within the West Grey Police Service at this difficult time,” the service said in a news release.

Trainor was a five-year member with West Grey police and had been serving as its media relations officer.

The municipality announced flags in West Grey would be flown at half-mast.

“It is with great sadness that we hear of the loss of one of our West Grey Police Service officers,” said Mayor Christine Robinson, who also serves as chair of the police services board.

“On behalf of the municipality and the board, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the officer’s family and continue to offer support to the West Grey Police Service during this difficult time.”

Southgate is approximately 75 kilometres north of Guelph.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
