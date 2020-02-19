OPP release surveillance video after Erin, Ont. child’s chemotherapy drugs stolen

Send this page to someone via email

OPP have released surveillance video following a string of thefts from vehicles in Erin, Ont., earlier this month that saw a child’s chemotherapy drugs stolen.

The Wellington County detachment received several reports of thefts on Feb. 5 in the area of Church Boulevard and Erin Heights Drive.

Police said items reported stolen include a child’s chemotherapy medication, a cell phone, laptops and cash.

READ MORE: Guelph Police Service dog General retires after 8 years with the service

On Tuesday, OPP released surveillance video and are asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and person of interest captured on camera.

Anyone in the area of Erin on the night of thefts who has dashcam or surveillance video or who saw anything suspicious is asked to contact the OPP.

The Wellington County detachment can be reached at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous information can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

Story continues below advertisement