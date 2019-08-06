Man, 35, charged in reported crossbow shooting in southwestern Ontario

A 35-year-old man is facing several charges after allegedly firing a crossbow at a woman in a southwestern Ontario community on Monday morning.

Police in West Grey, Ont., were called to a home on Allan Park Road at around 7:40 a.m. for reports of a man having shot a crossbow at a woman.

READ MORE: Man charged after police execute warrant, seize drugs from ice-cream shop in Dornoch

Police said the woman was not hurt and that she was able to flee the area and call police.

“Upon police arrival, the male was outside of the residence and had perched himself on top of a hill and in the bushes,” Const. Cory Trainor said, noting the man and woman knew each other.

He said police negotiated with the man and that he was taken into custody after about 45 minutes.

A Bentinck, Ont., man has been charged with uttering threats, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and possessing a crossbow and ammunition contrary to a prohibition order.

READ MORE: Woman attacked with crossbow in attempted murder investigation, Peel police say

He was scheduled to make a court appearance in Walkerton on Tuesday.

West Grey is approximately 50 kilometres south of Owen Sound.

WATCH: (April 2019) Peel police seek suspect in Mississauga crossbow attack