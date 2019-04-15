Woman attacked with crossbow in attempted murder investigation: peel police

Peel Regional Police are asking for the public’s help with an attempted murder investigation where a woman was shot with an arrow in Mississauga in November.

Police said on Nov. 7, 2018 at approximately 8 p.m., officers responded to a residence on Bayberry Drive in Mississauga where a 44-year-old woman was located with life-threatening injuries.

The victim answered her front door to a suspect posing as a delivery man with a large box, police said. After a short conversation, the suspect then pulled out a crossbow that was hidden inside of the box and shot the victim with an arrow. Investigators said the suspect then fled the scene.

On Monday, investigators released security video of the incident and images of the suspect as well as a replica of the crossbow weapon used in the attack. Police said the arrow used against the victim is designed to hunt large animals such as moose and deer, inflicting the maximum amount of damage possible.

Police said they believe this was a targeted attack based on the comments made to the victim by the suspect during their conversation.

“The suspect may have carried out the attack at the request of another individual. It is clear that this attack was meant to end the victim’s life,” said Supt. Heather Ramore in a press conference.

Police have a vehicle they believe was involved in the incident. The vehicle is described as a dark-coloured pickup truck that was in the area of the home minutes before and after the attack took place.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact investigators at the 11 Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at 905-456-5840 or by calling Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.