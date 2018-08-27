Man charged after police execute warrant, seize drugs from ice-cream shop in Dornoch

A 63-year-old man from Mississauga is facing charges after police received complaints that an ice-cream shop in Dornoch, Ont., was allegedly selling marijuana and edibles.

According to the West Grey police, officers had received concern from the public that children were entering the store to buy ice cream, while the store was also allegedly selling marijuana, pipes and bongs.

As a result, on Monday at around 8:30 a.m., officers executed a search warrant at the ice-cream shop.

According to police, officers located a large amount of what is believed to be cannabis, as well as over 100 bags of what officers believe to be edibles.

Officers say the edibles, in the form of gummies and lollipops, were packaged to “target children.”

Police say a large quantity of drug paraphernalia was also seized.

According to police, the owner of the shop was arrested and has been charged with four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of marijuana.

Police say the accused was held in custody for a bail hearing at the Walkerton Courthouse on Tuesday.