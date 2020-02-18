Menu

Pedestrian-vehicle collision on Barrington halts rush-hour traffic

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 6:15 pm
Barrington Street between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road was closed for 30 minutes as a result. .
Barrington Street between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road was closed for 30 minutes as a result. . Graeme Benjamin / Global News

A man was sent to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on a busy Halifax street on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision on Barrington Street between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road just before 5:50 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

Police say the pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of road was closed for 30 minutes as police conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.

Officers could be seen at the scene taking statements from witnesses and diverting buses and other motorists from the area.

The cause of the collision currently remains unclear.

READ MORE: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says

Police say they will release further details as they become available.

