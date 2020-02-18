Pedestrian-vehicle collision on Barrington halts rush-hour traffic

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

A man was sent to hospital after he was struck by a vehicle on a busy Halifax street on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say they were called to the collision on Barrington Street between Sackville Street and Spring Garden Road just before 5:50 p.m.

READ MORE: Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

Police say the pedestrian was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The section of road was closed for 30 minutes as police conducted their investigation, but has since reopened.

Officers could be seen at the scene taking statements from witnesses and diverting buses and other motorists from the area.

The cause of the collision currently remains unclear.

Story continues below advertisement

Barrington Street between Sackville and Spring Garden is currently closed to traffic as police investigate a pedestrian/vehicle collision. @globalhalifax @hfxtraffic pic.twitter.com/oBveOWUzbD — Graeme Benjamin (@GlobalGraeme) February 18, 2020

READ MORE: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says

Police say they will release further details as they become available.