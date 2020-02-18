Menu

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 2:06 pm
Halifax police
Police say the investigation remains in its early stages and further information will follow as it become available. Alexa MacLean / Global News

A woman is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Halifax on Tuesday.

READ MORE: ‘Immediate action’ needed to address pedestrian-vehicle collisions in Halifax, advocate says

Halifax Regional Police say the collision at the corner of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive happened at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say Dunbrack Street is closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive.

Traffic is being diverted and police are asking motorists to use alternative routes.

READ MORE: 69-year-old woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Halifax, councillor says

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages and further information will follow as it become available.

