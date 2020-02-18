Woman suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck by vehicle in Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

A woman is in hospital with what are believed to be life-threatening injuries after she was struck by the driver of a vehicle in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the collision at the corner of Dunbrack Street and Clayton Park Drive happened at around 1:20 p.m.

Police say Dunbrack Street is closed to traffic between Lacewood Drive and Clayton Park Drive.

Traffic is being diverted and police are asking motorists to use alternative routes.

Police say the investigation remains in its early stages and further information will follow as it become available.

