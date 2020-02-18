Menu

Canada

Toronto police called to Premier Doug Ford’s home over suspicious package: sources

By Travis Dhanraj Global News
Posted February 18, 2020 3:38 pm
Updated February 18, 2020 3:45 pm
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford speaks to the media outside of his office in the Ontario Legislature in Toronto on Thursday Nov. 21, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young

Sources tell Global News the Toronto police hazardous materials team is currently at Premier Doug Ford’s home investigating a suspicious package that was opened by his wife, Karla.

According to sources, the package contained a white powder which has yet to be identified.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers with the hazardous materials unit were called to a home on Tettenhall Road in Etobicoke, which is where the premier’s home is located.

More to come.

