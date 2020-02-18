Toronto police called to Premier Doug Ford’s home over suspicious package: sources

Send this page to someone via email

Sources tell Global News the Toronto police hazardous materials team is currently at Premier Doug Ford’s home investigating a suspicious package that was opened by his wife, Karla.

According to sources, the package contained a white powder which has yet to be identified.

A Toronto police spokesperson confirmed to Global News that officers with the hazardous materials unit were called to a home on Tettenhall Road in Etobicoke, which is where the premier’s home is located.

More to come.

