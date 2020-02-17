Menu

Crime

Guns, bikes, tools seized as Surrey RCMP recovers $80K in stolen goods

By Simon Little Global News
Posted February 17, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated February 17, 2020 5:22 pm
Guns, pellet guns, stun batons and a compound bow seized by police as a part of a property crime investigation. .
Guns, pellet guns, stun batons and a compound bow seized by police as a part of a property crime investigation. Surrey RCMP

Surrey RCMP says it has recovered an estimated $80,000 in stolen goods after investigators cracked an alleged fencing operation.

Mounties say their Property Crime Target Team (PCTT) caught wind of the operation after goods stolen in a residential break-in turned up on the LetGo marketplace app.

After an investigation, the PCTT was able to get search warrants for a home and storage locker in Newton.

Forty stolen bikes the RCMP says are worth more than $80,000 combined.
Forty stolen bikes the RCMP says are worth more than $80,000 combined. Surrey RCMP

Police found a large trove of allegedly stolen goods including 40 high-end bicycles, power tools, two firearms with ammunition, pellet guns and two stun batons.

Story continues below advertisement

Mounties arrested three people in the raid, however no one has been charged.

Surrey RCMP says some of the goods have already been reunited with their original owners, while police are working to find out who the remaining items belong to.

Police are encouraging people to always keep track of the serial numbers of their property so they can get it back in the event it’s recovered.

