Hundreds of stolen government IDs, credit cards, pieces of mail seized in Surrey RCMP bust

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Surrey RCMP say they’ve recovered a huge quantity of stolen mail, credit cards, government-issued ID cards and forged identification after cracking a “large scale” mail and identity theft operation.

The Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit began the investigation in November after someone reported a break-in at a community mailbox.

READ MORE: Alleged North Vancouver mail thieves caught on camera

Police obtained a warrant and searched a home in the 1300 block of Balloch Drive.

1:45 Surveillance video released of brazen mail thefts in Burnaby Surveillance video released of brazen mail thefts in Burnaby

Officers found “hundreds of pieces of mail, stolen credit cards, cheques, 139 government-issued identification cards, multiple forged identifications and counterfeit currency,” said Mounties in a media release.

Police said they also recovered $6,000 in cash.

READ MORE: RCMP release video of Burnaby mail theft crime spree

RCMP said they were now working with Canadian postal inspectors to review the seized material and to contact potential victims.

Story continues below advertisement

A Surrey man, 29-year-old Michael Benjamin Stott, is also facing multiple charges, inducing break-and-enter and mail theft.