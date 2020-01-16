Hundreds of stolen government IDs, credit cards, pieces of mail seized in Surrey RCMP bust

Surrey RCMP say they’ve recovered a huge quantity of stolen mail, credit cards, government-issued ID cards and forged identification after cracking a “large scale” mail and identity theft operation.
The Surrey RCMP’s Community Response Unit began the investigation in November after someone reported a break-in at a community mailbox.
Police obtained a warrant and searched a home in the 1300 block of Balloch Drive.
Officers found “hundreds of pieces of mail, stolen credit cards, cheques, 139 government-issued identification cards, multiple forged identifications and counterfeit currency,” said Mounties in a media release.
Police said they also recovered $6,000 in cash.
RCMP said they were now working with Canadian postal inspectors to review the seized material and to contact potential victims.
A Surrey man, 29-year-old Michael Benjamin Stott, is also facing multiple charges, inducing break-and-enter and mail theft.
COMMENTS