Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

1 killed, 4 injured in shooting outside music venue in Berlin

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 15, 2020 8:21 am
Police and emergency cars stand in front of the Tempodrom venue after a shooting in Berlin, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. According to police one person was killed. .
Police and emergency cars stand in front of the Tempodrom venue after a shooting in Berlin, Germany, early Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020. According to police one person was killed. . (Paul Zinken/dpa via AP)

One person has been killed and 4 others were injured in a shooting late Friday outside a Berlin event venue, German authorities said Saturday.

A spokeswoman for Berlin prosecutors said one or more people opened fire outside the Tempodrom, located near Potsdamer Platz in the centre of the city, before fleeing the scene.

READ MORE: Thailand mall reopens days after country’s deadliest mass shooting

A 42-year-old man was killed, spokeswoman Mona Lorenz told The Associated Press. Four others were injured, some seriously. Lorenz couldn’t confirm whether the injuries resulted from gunfire.

Investigators don’t have any indication yet about what motivated the shooting but it doesn’t appear to be terrorism-related, Lorenz said.

New York police on high alert after officials say shooting suspect tried to ‘assassinate’ officers
New York police on high alert after officials say shooting suspect tried to ‘assassinate’ officers

The incident took place on a square in front of the Tempodrom as a Turkish comedy night was being staged inside.

Story continues below advertisement

Berlin has one of the highest number of killings per person among European capitals.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
ShootingBerlinGermany Shootingshooting germanyBerlin shootingfatal shooting berlinTempodrom shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.