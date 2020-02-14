Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer: Hopper is alive

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted February 14, 2020 1:22 pm
‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer released
Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Stranger Things and with it, confirmed the return of David Harbour, who plays Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper.

Hopper is back… with a new haircut.

That’s right, Stranger Things fans. Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the world-renowned series and with it, confirmed the return of David Harbour, who plays Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper.

The new, 50-second clip is set in Russia, where the much-beloved character was speculated to be after the nail-biting cliffhanger of Season 3.

In it, a now-bald Hopper is revealed to be doing manual labour on a railroad among Russian military personnel — potentially as a prisoner — after pulling off a hat and wiping sweat and snow from his face.

‘Stranger Things 4’ official teaser trailer
‘Stranger Things 4’ official teaser trailer

The trailer, titled “From Russia with love…” pays homage to the 1963 James Bond film which starred Sean Connery as Agent 007 for the second time ever.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: ‘The French Dispatch’ trailer: First look at Wes Anderson’s new movie

Since the conclusion of Season 3, the suggested death of Hopper left many of the show’s dedicated followers in panic, keeping their fingers crossed that he would return onscreen again.

Now, upon his return, diehard fans, for the most part, seem ecstatic for the forthcoming season — which was confirmed last September.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Others called out Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers for playing with their emotions.

“The writers really made us mourn Hopper and ugly cry over his letter to Eleven before revealing he’s alive today,” tweeted another fan.

READ MORE: Netflix loses motion to dismiss ‘Choose Your Own Adventure’ lawsuit over ‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’

You can see the latest trailer as well as the Season 4 teaser in the videos above.

As of this writing, Stranger Things 4 has no scheduled release date.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NetflixStranger Thingsduffer brothersdavid harbourstranger things trailerStranger Things 4Stranger Things Season 4From Russia with LoveIs Hopper still aliveStranger Things 4 release dateStranger Things teaserWhat happened to Hopper
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.