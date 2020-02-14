‘Stranger Things 4’ trailer: Hopper is alive

Send this page to someone via email

Hopper is back… with a new haircut.

That’s right, Stranger Things fans. Netflix released the first official trailer for the upcoming fourth season of the world-renowned series and with it, confirmed the return of David Harbour, who plays Hawkins’ Chief of Police, Jim Hopper.

The new, 50-second clip is set in Russia, where the much-beloved character was speculated to be after the nail-biting cliffhanger of Season 3.

In it, a now-bald Hopper is revealed to be doing manual labour on a railroad among Russian military personnel — potentially as a prisoner — after pulling off a hat and wiping sweat and snow from his face.

The trailer, titled “From Russia with love…” pays homage to the 1963 James Bond film which starred Sean Connery as Agent 007 for the second time ever.

Since the conclusion of Season 3, the suggested death of Hopper left many of the show’s dedicated followers in panic, keeping their fingers crossed that he would return onscreen again.

Now, upon his return, diehard fans, for the most part, seem ecstatic for the forthcoming season — which was confirmed last September.

Here’s what some Twitter users had to say:

Others called out Stranger Things creators the Duffer Brothers for playing with their emotions.

“The writers really made us mourn Hopper and ugly cry over his letter to Eleven before revealing he’s alive today,” tweeted another fan.

You can see the latest trailer as well as the Season 4 teaser in the videos above.

As of this writing, Stranger Things 4 has no scheduled release date.