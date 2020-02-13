Woman dies after being hit by car in Anjou: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

Montreal police are investigating after officers say an elderly woman was hit by a car in Anjou on Wednesday night.

Const. Raphael Bergeron told Global News the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of a private residence on Rondeau Avenue near Châteauneuf Boulevard.

The 76-year-old woman was reportedly taken to hospital following the collision and pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

While collision investigators’ work is ongoing, Bergeron said that for now, no criminal negligence has been identified in the incident, and no charges are expected to be laid at this time.

