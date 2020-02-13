Menu

Canada

Woman dies after being hit by car in Anjou: Montreal police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted February 13, 2020 8:34 am
A Montreal police constable looks on at the site of a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian in front of a private residence in the borough of Anjou on Feb. 12, 2020.
A Montreal police constable looks on at the site of a deadly collision between a car and a pedestrian in front of a private residence in the borough of Anjou on Feb. 12, 2020. TVA

Montreal police are investigating after officers say an elderly woman was hit by a car in Anjou on Wednesday night.

Const. Raphael Bergeron told Global News the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in front of a private residence on Rondeau Avenue near Châteauneuf Boulevard.

The 76-year-old woman was reportedly taken to hospital following the collision and pronounced dead shortly before midnight.

While collision investigators’ work is ongoing, Bergeron said that for now, no criminal negligence has been identified in the incident, and no charges are expected to be laid at this time.

