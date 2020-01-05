1 senior dead, 1 critical after separate pedestrian collisions: Montreal police

Send this page to someone via email

A 74-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of St-Hubert and Bélanger streets.

Authorities were called to the scene and found the victim unconscious on the ground with an injury to her head. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the vehicle — a 24-year-old man — did not suffer any injuries and was not transported to hospital.

READ MORE: Emergency rooms across Quebec exceed their capacity

A second pedestrian was struck at 5 p.m. in Villeray when a car hit a 79-year-old woman at the intersection of de Liège and Lajeunesse streets.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old man. He was not injured in the incident.

As of Sunday morning, police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

1:48 Downtown Toronto street to close for pedestrian safety Downtown Toronto street to close for pedestrian safety