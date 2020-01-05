Menu

Montreal Police

1 senior dead, 1 critical after separate pedestrian collisions: Montreal police

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 5, 2020 12:04 pm
Updated January 5, 2020 12:05 pm
Two women in their 70s were struck by vehicles Saturday. One has died and the other remains in critical condition.
Two women in their 70s were struck by vehicles Saturday. One has died and the other remains in critical condition. Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

A 74-year-old woman has died after being hit by a vehicle Saturday afternoon in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie.

According to Montreal police, the incident happened at 3:40 p.m. at the intersection of St-Hubert and Bélanger streets.

Authorities were called to the scene and found the victim unconscious on the ground with an injury to her head. She was transported to hospital in critical condition and later died.

The driver of the vehicle — a 24-year-old man — did not suffer any injuries and was not transported to hospital.

A second pedestrian was struck at 5 p.m. in Villeray when a car hit a 79-year-old woman at the intersection of de Liège and Lajeunesse streets.

The victim was taken to hospital in critical condition. The driver of the vehicle was a 28-year-old man. He was not injured in the incident.

As of Sunday morning, police say the victim is in critical but stable condition.

