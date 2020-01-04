Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Emergency rooms across Quebec exceed their capacity

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2020 2:40 pm
Updated January 4, 2020 2:42 pm
Quebec ambulance technicians on work to rule strike as of Thursday
In a press release published at the start of the holiday season, Montreal health and social services establishments invited the public to contact Info-Santé nurses, who can be reached at 811, rather than go immediately to the emergency room. Mario Beauregard/The Canadian Press, File

Emergency rooms are overflowing in several hospitals across Quebec at the end of the holiday season, with the situation particularly critical in the northern and southern regions of Montreal.

According to the data available on the Health Index portal Saturday morning, the occupancy rates of stretchers reached 162 per cent in the Montérégie region, 152 per cent in the Laurentians and 184 per cent in Lanaudière.

READ MORE: Quebec’s first babies of 2020 arrive at hospitals across the province

In Laval, the Cité-de-la-Santé Hospital has reported that they are operating at 165 per cent capacity.

In Montreal, the average of the hospitals stood at 129 per cent, with a total of 49 patients waiting on a stretcher for more than 48 hours across the city. Among the highest occupancy rates are those of the Jewish General Hospital at 206 per cent; the Lakeshore General Hospital in Pointe-Claire, 200 per cent; and the Douglas Institute which specializes in mental health, at 233 per cent.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Quebec health minister recommits to lower hospital parking rates

In a press release published at the start of the holiday season, Montreal health and social services establishments invited the public to contact Info-Santé nurses, who can be reached at 811, rather than go immediately to the emergency room.

The period from the end of December to the beginning of January, with its many festivities, is conducive to the spread of the flu and gastroenteritis — ailments which can more often than not be treated at home.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

Guide to navigating a ‘Dry January’
Guide to navigating a ‘Dry January’
© 2020 The Canadian Press
FluQuebec healthcareQuebec hospitalsMontreal emergency roomsQuebec emergency rooms
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.