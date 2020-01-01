Menu

Canada

Quebec’s first baby of 2020 born 11 minutes after midnight

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 1, 2020 10:47 am
Updated January 1, 2020 10:48 am
The first baby of 2020 in Quebec was born shortly after midnight.
The first baby of 2020 in Quebec was born shortly after midnight. Tuan Tran/Getty Images

A baby boy was delivered at the McGill University Health Centre (MUHC) early Wednesday morning, making him possibly the first baby born in Quebec in 2020.

Little Lucas was born precisely 11 minutes and 49 seconds after midnight.

His mother, Marilou Edger, and his father, Jonathan Beelen, are from Montreal. The newborn and his mother are doing well, according to hospital authorities.

A few moments later, the CHU Sainte-Justine reported the birth of a baby girl at 12:26 a.m.

By mid-morning, no other Quebec hospital had reported a birth since the start of the new year.

In 2019, the first baby in Quebec was born at the MUHC, a girl who was born just two minutes after midnight.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
