It’s a girl: Edmonton’s 2020 New Year’s baby born at Grey Nuns Community Hospital

It’s a special honour for one growing family at the start of a new year — having the New Year’s baby.
For 2020, the first baby born in Edmonton was a girl, arriving at Grey Nuns Community Hospital at 12:36 a.m.
Madilynn Joanne Leslie Baker, weighing 7-pounds-4-ounces, was born to Jayden and Bailey Baker, from Edmonton.
Around 6,300 babies are born each year at Grey Nuns.
Covenant Health said that one-in-five babies in the province are born at their Catholic healthcare sites.
The family will be speaking about their special birth at 1 p.m. Wednesday.
