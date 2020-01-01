Menu

New Year's Baby

It’s a girl: Edmonton’s 2020 New Year’s baby born at Grey Nuns Community Hospital

By Allison Bench Global News
Posted January 1, 2020 12:56 pm
Updated January 1, 2020 1:32 pm
Edmonton's Grey Nuns Hospital.
Edmonton's Grey Nuns Hospital. Wes Rosa, Global News

It’s a special honour for one growing family at the start of a new year — having the New Year’s baby.

For 2020, the first baby born in Edmonton was a girl, arriving at Grey Nuns Community Hospital at 12:36 a.m.

Madilynn Joanne Leslie Baker, weighing 7-pounds-4-ounces, was born to Jayden and Bailey Baker, from Edmonton.

Around 6,300 babies are born each year at Grey Nuns.

Covenant Health said that one-in-five babies in the province are born at their Catholic healthcare sites.

The family will be speaking about their special birth at 1 p.m. Wednesday.


